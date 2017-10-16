Fan creates petition for Packers to sign Kaepernick

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone during the team's lost to the Vikings Sunday and could miss the remainder of the season. Now the Packers must find a replacement, and some fans are calling on the team to sign a controversial player who is currently out of a job.

One fan, Tracey Corder, created a petition on Change.org to bring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to the Green Bay Packers.

"Aaron Rodgers is possibly out for the rest of the season but there's a Wisconsin-born QB who should be on our team! Lets makes sure the organization know we support Kaepernick to the Packers!"

Kaepernick started taking a knee during the National Anthem last season to protest racial inequality and police brutality. Kaepernick has been out of the league all this season. He filed a grievance against the NFL on Sunday, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners because of his protests.

Rodgers left the game against Minnesota in the first quarter on Sunday, and the Packers announced at halftime that his season is in jeopardy after the injury was diagnosed.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy says Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone.

Brett Hundley, the only other quarterback on the Packers roster, stepped in for Rodgers Sunday. Hundley had only thrown 11 passes over the course of his first two seasons in the league before jumping in on Sunday.

Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy plans on sticking with Hundley while Rodgers is out.

As of Monday afternoon, Corder's petition had over 6,000 supporters.