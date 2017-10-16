Copy-FNF Week 7 Top 13 Poll

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. throughout the high school football season, join the WREX sports team as we talk high school football on Facebook Live. We'll have our Top 13 poll, which features only teams from our viewing area in the NIC-10, NUIC Upstate, NUIC Northwest, Big Northern, NAC and NIB-12. We'll also reveal our upcoming Game of the Week and our Player of the Week from the previous Friday night.

Here's our Week 7 Top 13 poll, regardless of class.

13. Rockford Christian Royal Lions (4-3) - Rockford Christian returns to our poll after its most dominant and complete performance of the year, a 54-0 rout of Winnebago at home to climb to within one win of playoff eligibility. It won't be easy for the Royal Lions in Week 8, visiting Byron.

12. North Boone Vikings (5-2) - Britton Morris and the North Boone offense continue to light up the scoreboard - they've scored at least 40 points every week during their current three-game winning streak. They've reached playoff eligibility, and are on the road at Mendota in Week 8 with a chance to guarantee a playoff berth that has eluded the program in each of the last two years.

11. Harlem Huskies (5-2) - Troy King, Jalon Benson and Seth Kordich stand out on a Harlem offense that can beat you multiple ways, and the Huskies have reached postseason eligibility with last week's fifth win. They take their three-game winning streak to Auburn in Week 8.

10. East E-Rabs (5-2) - Aside from first place Hononegah, this is the hottest team in the NIC-10, winners of four in a row, three of those by double digits. East's rebirth is here, eligible for the postseason for the first time since 2001. They visit Boylan in Week 8.

9. Aquin Bulldogs (6-1) - Troy Barr's crew has responded to their first loss of the year with back-to-back double digit victories over Orangeville and River Ridge, guaranteed a playoff spot for the tenth time in the last eleventh seasons. They can put some separation between themselves and other NUIC Upstate contenders on the road at Stockton in Week 8.

8. DeKalb Barbs (6-1) - The Barbs are back in the playoffs, fresh off a 42-0 Week 7 victory that followed their first loss of the season. DeKalb closes the campaign with two straight road games, at Yorkville, then at undefeated Sterling.

7. Dakota Indians (6-1) - Dakota has clinched a playoff spot and their defense is carrying the load in their last three games - allowing less than ten points in each of those contests. The Indians have won four in a row, and host Eastland-Pearl City in conference action in Week 8.

6. Auburn Knights (6-1) - Auburn drops a few spots in this week's rankings after a 29-6 loss to Hononegah in Week 7 that saw their only points of the game come on a special teams return for a touchdown. The Knights host Harlem in Week 8.

5. Dixon Dukes (7-0) - The Dukes' lowest point total in a game this year? 42 points. Noah Wilcox and Arthur Cox continue to lead the way for a Dixon offense that's proving difficult to stop this season, and they hope to bring their record to 8-0 this week at home against Rock Falls.

4. Forreston Cardinals (6-1) - The defending 1-A state champions are rounding into form, clinching a playoff spot where they'll put their title on the line. Forreston visits West Carroll this week, a matchup of two upstart squads in the NUIC Northwest this year.

3. Hononegah Indians (7-0) - The NIC-10's top team enters our top three of the rankings after the Indians dusted off Auburn with a 29-6 victory on senior night in Rockton. Hononegah's dynamic offense and shut-down defense are proving to be the right recipe as they are firmly in the driver's seat for a conference title. The Indians play Jefferson this week.

2. Byron Tigers (7-0) - Merrily they roll along in Ogle County as Byron heads towards a perfect season, winners of all seven games by an average of 35 points per game. The Tigers host Rockford Christian in Week 8.

1. Lena-Winslow Panthers (7-0) - The Le-Win train keeps rolling through the regular season. The Panthers have scored 54 points in each of their last two games and go for a perfect 8-0 start against the Pecatonica-Durand co-op on the road this week. They end the season at home against Dakota.