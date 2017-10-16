Stateline gas prices drop again - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Stateline gas prices drop again

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Gas prices around Rockford have fallen again this week, continuing a recent trend in the Stateline. 

Rockford gas prices have dropped 3.8 cents over the past week, sitting at an average of $2.37 per gallon. 

Nationally, gas prices sit at $2.45 per gallon, which is a drop of 1.6 cents. 

In Rockford, gas prices are 13.7 cents lower than a month ago and 19.1 cents higher than this same time last year. 

Areas near Rockford and their current gas price climate: Milwaukee, $2.32 per gallon, same as last week; Madison, $2.29 per gallon, up 1.5 cents from last week; Chicago, $2.65 per gallon, up 6.8 cents from last week.

