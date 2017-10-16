Stretch of sunny and dry weather kicks off in the Stateline

After a very wet weekend in northern Illinois, we will take a break from the rain and hang on to dry conditions all week. Surface high pressure has spread across the Midwest, keeping conditions dry and sunny for us here in the Stateline.

We kick off the work week with near-average temperatures. Highs will climb into the low 60s with a light wind out of the west around 5-10 mph. Overnight, winds shift out of the southwest. Throughout Tuesday morning, that SW wind will build, gusting to 20 mph. This breeze will help push temperatures back up into the upper 60s. We could then high 70 degrees for a few days across the region. Extended dry weather, a southwesterly flow, and lots of sunshine will help contribute to the warmer than average temperatures.

You can stow the rain gear until the weekend, but keep those sunglasses handy!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp