Macy's to start Black Friday on Thanksgiving night

It looks like one large U.S. retailer is once again preparing for an early kick-off to Black Friday shopping this year.

Macy's will once again open up their stores to holiday shoppers on Thanksgiving Day.

Website blackfriday.com, which tracks retailers' holiday deals and hours, has received confirmation from six U.S. shopping centers that their Macy's locations will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Macy's opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving last year and at 6 p.m. in both 2014 and 2015.

Locally, Macy's is located at the CherryVale Mall.

Last week, CBL Properties, the company that owns the CherryVale Mall, announced that the mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The mall will open to shoppers at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Though the mall will be closed for the holiday, department stores, restaurants and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to be open on Thanksgiving Day.