Freeport Police to add new unit to address domestic violence

Freeport Police are establishing a special victims unit to address domestic violence and sexual assault.

The new unit is being funding by a nearly half a million dollar grant from the Department of Justice.

Police Chief Todd Barkalow says the grant will fund a full-time officer and full-time victims advocate to work specifically on domestic violence cases.

He says that includes cases of stalking, sexual assault or other domestic violence-related incidents.

