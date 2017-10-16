Rockford man celebrates 102nd birthday

Pull out your party hats and break out the balloons, we're recognizing a milestone birthday for one Rockford man.

Sam Zalenza has made 102 trips around the sun.

That's right, Sam celebrated his 102nd birthday Sunday, and he says he is still living life to the fullest.

Sam is a World War II Veteran, who says time with his family means everything to him.

When we asked him what his secret is, he told us staying active is what keeps him going

"I walk a lot I exercise, I keep busy, I do. I try to keep my mind alert, and I think its working," said Zalenza.

Sam says he walks seven laps around his assisted living home each day to keep busy.

Happy birthday from all of us here at WREX, Sam!