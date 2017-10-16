Thousands attend annual Boone County Fall Diddly

Fall fests are in full swing and one over in Boone County is using crafts to raise money for a good cause.

"There's so many different types of causes that we have and so many wonderful groups that we benefit and it spreads throughout the county and really helps out in a lot of different ways," said Board President of Mental Health Resources Josh LaVine.

Over 250 crafters set up their booths at the 32nd annual Fall Diddly at the Boone County Fair Grounds this weekend.

Organizers from the Mchenry County Mental Health Association say 100 percent of the proceeds from this event will go towards helping other mental health facilities provide care in Mchenry County.

Crafters say it's the cause that keeps them coming back year after year.

"They're kind and they're easy to work with and its wonderful, thats the only reason i do this show. I mean its lucrative for me as well but its just nice that it goes to a cause like that," said Madonna's Christmas Keepsakes owner Madonna Sopha.

Organizers say they had around 13,000 people in attendance this weekend.

