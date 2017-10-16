Police investigating two car shootout in Rockford

Rockford Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired late Sunday night.

Police say officers were called to the area of South Alpine Road and Cleveland Avenue, but on the way, they got another shots fired call near South Alpine and Newburg Road.

Officials learned that people inside two cars were shooting at each other.

Police found one of the vehicle broken down at Newburg and Trainer roads. It had been shot a number of times but the people inside the car were not injured.

Shell casings were found along South Alpine Road from Harrison all the way to Newburg, and then along Newburg to Trainer.

A neighbor in the area said they heard nearly 50 gunshots fired.

No one was hurt and no one is in custody at this time, but this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact police.