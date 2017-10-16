IceHogs' Rally Not Enough in Loss to Admirals

Laurent Dauphin scored twice in the third period to bring the IceHogs within a goal, but the Milwaukee Admirals pulled away with an empty-netter to defeat Rockford 5-3 at the BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday afternoon.

Dauphin’s goals were his first of the season, and Darren Raddysh also added his first professional goal midway through the first period to erase an early 1-0 Milwaukee lead. The Admirals would add another tally in the first to go up 2-1 heading into the break.

Milwaukee converted one of its three power-play opportunities in the second period to take a 3-1 lead through the frame, and tacked on another goal at even strength in the third period to seemingly put the game out of reach.

However, Rockford began battling back, beginning with Dauphin’s first goal on the power play 12 minutes into the third, and continued the rally after he scored again six minutes later. Milwaukee preserved the win when Tyler Kelleher scored on the empty net for his second tally of the game.

Jeff Glass stopped 29 shots in the Rockford net, while Anders Lindback earned the victory for Milwaukee with 35 saves of his own.