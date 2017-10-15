UPDATE: 13-year-old Roscoe boy dies after being hit by car

UPDATE: A 13-year-old boy hit by a car in Roscoe earlier this evening has died.

The Winnebago County Coroner's office says the 13-year-old from Roscoe was hit by a vehicle in the 4500 block of Hononegah Road around 7 o'clock this evening.

Officials say he was taken to a hospital where he later passed away.

His name is being withheld at this time.

The death is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

A child is injured after being hit by a car in Roscoe Sunday night.

Details are limited at this time.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

13 News will update this story when more information is available.