Scarecrow competition hits the streets of Cherry Valley

Scarecrows are on parade this fall season in Cherry Valley.

It's part of a festive tradition started five years ago by the Friends of the Cherry Valley Public Library.

This year business, organizations and families sponsored more than 50 scarecrows to line the streets of Cherry Valley.

If you have a favorite scarecrow in the parade, you can vote for it by visiting the library, select area businesses or you can vote online here.

Voting is one dollar per entry. You can vote as many times as you want.