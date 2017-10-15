Friday Night Football - Week 8 Player of the Week Poll

The 13 WREX sports team has chosen its eighth and penultimate set of four finalists for Player of the Week honors from Week 8 of Friday Night Football.

The poll will be released every Sunday, with voting open to viewers on Facebook, Twitter, and the WREX website poll below until Tuesday evening.

Here are the four finalists, with a write-in option open to any other candidates as chosen by our viewers. Submit write-in's to sports@wrex.com.

1. Brady Webb (Polo) - 178 all-purpose yards, 2 touchdowns vs Ashton-Franklin Center

2. Isaiah Richardson (Hononegah) - 159 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns vs Jefferson

3. Arthur Cox (Dixon) - 163 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns vs Rock Falls

4. Callahan Diercks (Belvidere North) - 159 rushing yards, 1 touchdown vs Freeport

5. WRITE IN (Submit your candidate to sports@wrex.com)