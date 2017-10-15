Friday Night Football - Week 8 Player of the Week Poll - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Friday Night Football - Week 8 Player of the Week Poll

The 13 WREX sports team has chosen its eighth and penultimate set of four finalists for Player of the Week honors from Week 8 of Friday Night Football.

The poll will be released every Sunday, with voting open to viewers on Facebook, Twitter, and the WREX website poll below until Tuesday evening.

Here are the four finalists, with a write-in option open to any other candidates as chosen by our viewers. Submit write-in's to sports@wrex.com.

1. Brady Webb (Polo) - 178 all-purpose yards, 2 touchdowns vs Ashton-Franklin Center

2. Isaiah Richardson (Hononegah) - 159 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns vs Jefferson

3. Arthur Cox (Dixon) - 163 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns vs Rock Falls

4. Callahan Diercks (Belvidere North) - 159 rushing yards, 1 touchdown vs Freeport

5. WRITE IN (Submit your candidate to sports@wrex.com)

  • WREX High School Football Week 8 Player of the Week

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Brady Webb (Polo)
    30%
    141 votes
    Isaiah Richardson (Hononegah)
    48%
    224 votes
    Arthur Cox (Dixon)
    18%
    82 votes
    Callahan Diercks (Belvidere North)
    3%
    14 votes
    Other (E-mail in your pick to news@wrex.com)
    1%
    5 votes
