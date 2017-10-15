California communities deal with uncertain future as wildfires continue

The deadly wildfires that have ravaged northern California have hit Santa Rosa hard. Thousands of homes have been destroyed.

Winds have caused embers to scatter across wide areas of the surrounding wine country.

"The winds intensified, and the fire just grew in size and quickly," said California Fire Public Information Officer Jerry Fernandez.

Some of the fires burning very near where entire neighborhoods were torched earlier in the week.

A kick in the gut to families who live in the area...And who had just returned to their homes after being evacuated for five days.

"We all got a good night's sleep last night, thinking okay we're out of the woods," said Santa Rosa resident Kristin Jadrnicek-Gald.

Kristin Jadrnicek-Gald woke up and read an emergency alert on her cell phone. Her neighborhood was going to be evacuated again.

"....and at that point a huge sea of police officers from all across the state, basically came in with their bull horns - mandatory evacuation, leave immediately - mandatory evacuation, leave immediately," said Jadrnicek-Gald.

Kristin is not leaving her home though...Staying behind...She says...To protect her house and keep her neighbors informed about their homes.

But with winds causing new fires everywhere fire officials fear Kristin and others who don't leave and could be over-run by the flames.

Back to quote "day one conditions" when the people of Santa Rosa and neighboring communities woke up to walls of flames charging toward their homes.

"Flames fanned like a hurricane, and every single structure in a couple of neighborhoods gone," said Fernandez.

California Fire is again requesting those people in the mandatory evacuation areas in Santa Rosa to get out.

They say they are not only risking their own lives but their neighbors and firefighters as well.