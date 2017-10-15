Record-breaking wet weekend in Illinois

Some areas of Illinois picked up over a half a foot of rain from Friday evening through Sunday morning. While the heaviest rain fell to the southeast of Rockford, the Stateline was still got plenty of rain. Rain totals skyrocketed due to a training line of thunderstorms Saturday evening. This means that a line of thunderstorms continued to track over the same spots, dumping copious amounts of rain in a short amount of time.

The top rain totals in Illinois include:

Burr Ridge: 9.30"

Lisle: 8.16"

Somonauk: 8.09"

Naperville: 7.98"

Aurora: 7.72"

Closer to home, many spots saw between 1 and 3 inches of rain over the last 2 days. Here in Rockford, a total of 2.01" fell. This brings our monthly total up to 4.08 inches, a good 2.85 inches above normal for this time of year in October. Just Saturday, 1.80 inches of rain fell at the Rockford Airport. This set a new single-day rainfall record for Rockford, beating out the previous record of 0.97" from 1966. Chicago O'hare also set a new daily rainfall record of 4.19 inches. This well exceeded the previous record of 1.15" set back in 2003.

This upcoming week will give us a break from the soggy weather. Surface high pressure will continue to build into the start of the work week, keeping conditions dry and mild.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp