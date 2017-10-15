Nicor Gas reminds families to stay safe during fire prevention week

Firefighters here in our area wrapped up fire prevention week on Saturday with a special presentation about natural gas safety.

Nicor Gas paid a visit to the Rockford Fire Department Saturday afternoon with plenty of tips and tools for families to stay safe.

And to learn the smell of natural gas kids at today's event were given a scratch and sniff sample.

"we are teaching kids how to identify natural gas smells, how to, what to do if they do detect natural gas safety like i said is one of our number one values. We are very proud to work with the fire department every year to promote that," said Manager of Community Relations for Nicor David Pietryla.

Here's a list of tips for you and your family to remember: