Dodgers erase 2-0 deficit in Game 1 to beat Cubs in NLCS opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers climbed out of a 2-0 deficit in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series to beat the Chicago Cubs, 5-2. The Dodgers lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 on Sunday in L.A. at 6:38 pm.

Albert Almora, Jr. took Clayton Kershaw 412 feet to left field in the fourth inning of a scoreless game to give the Cubs an early lead. Kershaw and Jose Quintana each threw five innings on the mound before turning the keys over to their respective bullpens.

Chicago's relief corps continued to struggle after Quintana exited the game following a two-run Dodger fifth inning. Hector Rondon allowed a Chris Taylor home run in the sixth, then Mike Montgomery served up a Yasiel Puig home run in the seventh.

Joe Maddon earned an early exit after arguing an overturned out call at home plate later in the seventh after a review ruled Charlie Culberson was safe at home plate under Willson Contreras' tag, invoking the "Buster Posey Rule."

Jon Lester opposes Rich Hill in Game 2 before the series shifts to Chicago on Tuesday and Wednesday. Kyle Hendricks (Game 3) and Jake Arrieta (Game 4) round out the first four starts in the Cubs' rotation.