IceHogs Rout Wild in Home Opener

The Rockford IceHogs scored multiple goals in each period of their home opener at the BMO Harris Bank Center, beating the Iowa Wild, 7-4.

Matthew Highmore scored two goals, both in the final minute of the first period. Erik Gustafsson, Anthony Louis, Tyler Sikura, Vince Hinostroza, and Matheson Iacopelli each scored a goal for the IceHogs in the offensive outburst before a packed house in downtown Rockford. Alexandre Fortin contributed two assists in the victory.

J.F. Berube started his second straight game in net for Rockford, making 25 saves against 29 Iowa shots.

The IceHogs continue their weekend double-dip on Sunday against the Milwaukee Admirals, with a 4:00 puck drop at the BMO.