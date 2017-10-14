IHSA Boys and Girls Golf State Finals

The high school golf season came to a close at the state finals with plenty of local players putting together strong two-round performances at the final tournament of the year.

The 1-A girls final saw Rockford Lutheran finish six strokes behind Massac County for the team state championship. Natalie Hooper finished tied for fourth on the individual leaderboard for the Lady Crusaders.

Other 1-A girls state qualifiers included Stockton's Megan Gille (31st), Byron's Reagan Larson (T-45th), Rochelle's Megan Thiravong (T-65th), and Aquin's Sedona Smith (T-67th).

Freeport's Maxine Nesemeier (T-23rd) and the Rockford co-op's Kristen Sayyalinh (T-30th) represented the NIC-10 in the 2-A girls state finals.

The 1-A boys field featured Rockford Christian placing seventh in the team competition. Marcus Smith powered his way up the individual leaderboard for Winnebago, finishing tied for third after winning sectional medalist honors.

Stockton's Alex Staver finished tied for 12th in the 1-A competition for the Blackhawks.

The 2-A boys golf state finals featured Sterling's Nick Ceruzzi (T-27th), Sycamore's Brendan Fritz (T-30th), as well as the NIC-10's Zach Schwarzbach of Boylan and Deven Stewart of Freeport (both T-33rd).

Bennet Baker of Belvidere North and Jacob Paeglow of DeKalb golfed in the 3-A boys final - Paeglow tied for 18th while Baker tied for 75th.