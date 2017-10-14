NIU Improves to 2-0 in MAC Play, beating Buffalo - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -

Marcus Childers passed for one of Northern Illinois' touchdowns and ran for the other as the Huskies held on through a scoreless second half for a 14-13 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

The Huskies (4-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) had two missed two field goals in the second half, but the Bulls (3-4, 1-2) failed to capitalize, missing their own field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter. The NIU defense then had an interception and forced a three-and-out on Buffalo's final two drives.

Childers finished with 224 yards passing and 79 yards rushing in his first career start. His 10-yard run gave Northern Illinois a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter and his 34-yard TD pass to Shane Wimann on the next drive gave the Huskies all the points they would need.

