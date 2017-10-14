Police: Man injured in 14th Street shooting

UPDATE: Rockford Police say the 30-year-old victim is in critical condition at this time.

More information is not available at this time. 13 News will update this story.

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Rockford early Saturday morning.

Rockford Police say officers arrived to the 1500 block of 14th street around 4 a.m. To find a 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers say they performed life-saving measures on the man until Rockford Fire arrived. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no update on the man's condition at this time.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau at 779-500-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.