Texas couple survives six days stranded in Utah desert

A Texas couple is speaking out after they survived six days stranded in the rocky Utah wilderness.

Gerald and Helena Byler of Houston say they set out for what they thought would be a day trip to Lake Powell on September 25.

They realized too late that their GPS app was guiding them down the wrong road.

The couple says the rocks became larger and eventually impassable, stranding them in their rental car along the rocky and desolate dirt road.

Helena decided to walk to find help while 76-year-old Gerald stayed with the car, and on October 2, a rancher checking on his cattle found Helena lying in the road confused and severely dehydrated.

That's when search and rescue teams dispatched a helicopter, who found Gerald later that day in a trailer he took shelter in after spotting an SOS sign made out of rocks and flowers.

The couple calls it a miracle.

