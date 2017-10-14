Two Men and A Truck collect pet supplies for those in need

While it was "raining cats and dogs today" the drizzly weather didn't stop some people from helping out some actual cats and dogs with donations.



All day today, Two Men and A Truck co-hosted a stuff the truck event outside the Cherry Valley Feed and Supply Store.

The drive helped to collect all types of pet supplies including food, beds, cages, and more. All of the donations and proceeds are going to Paws Humane Society of Rockford.

"Its great for the community because obviously they are a non for profit so they kind of just run on donations. So just to be able to relieve them of some of that stress during the fall months is very essential for the shelter" said Marketing Director, Elisabet Acosta.

Organizers say this is the first time that Two Men and a Truck have paired up with Paws Humane Society for this kind of event.