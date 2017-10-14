One local organization is taking clothing donations, to help the environment

Volunteers were out in full force this morning collecting clothing in order to make Northern Illinois more beautiful.



Today "Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful" group held a clothing drive at 8 different locations around the Rockford area.

The group says the clothing collected today will be either re-purposed or redistributed locally and around the world.

"The purpose of this ts to keep 85 percent of materials, fabric type waste out of our landfills and since its inception they have managed to recycle about 4 million pounds" said Volunteer, Mary Jo Hare.



Organizers say this is the best place to bring your old clothes that resale shops or other donation centers will not take.