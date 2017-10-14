Rockford Fire Hosts final day of Fire Prevention Week

Here in the Stateline, local fire departments are working to educate the community during fire prevention week.



Hundreds braved the rainy weather to learn about fire safety. Firefighters demonstrating how to use proper child safety seats, pick up on the scent of gas, and make sure smoke detectors are working properly.

The Rockford fire department provided many activities for kids and families including crafts, pictures with sparky and plenty of education opportunities, even for parents.

"You know we really strive to work to be a risk reduction department. Where we look to reduce slips, trips and falls medical emergency reduction, really anything we can work on. This is part of fire prevention week so that's our big focus" said Division Chief, Matt Knott.

The fire department also says throughout week they have been to schools educating kids on fire prevention.



