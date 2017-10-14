Sweet Pans Shoppe celebrates late founder's birthday ahead of closing

After baking a for a lifetime -- the oven at the Sweet Pans Shoppe is shutting off.

Sarah Stadel says she grew up watching her mother --- Lorraine Wallschlaeger -- put her heart and soul into the Sweet Pans Shoppe.

"This place was her life -- it was her baby," Stadel says.

But now, she says it's time to close their doors.

That's because her mother passed away earlier this year and it's also becoming harder to compete with online sales.

But Jasmine Carter -- a regular customer says she prefers doing her shopping in store.

"Sometimes things online will deceive you because you'll think you're going to get something huge and then it come and it's tiny. I've gone through that a thousand times," Carter says.

This Saturday holds a special place in the hearts of the sweet pans family because it would've been Lorraine's 75th birthday.

So, her kids broke out the cup cakes, birthday hats and pictures to pay tribute to their mother and the staple she built from the ground up.

"She would sit on the floor with a customer and explain how to build a wedding cake just from the ground up," Stadel says.

It also gives customers, who are like family, one last chance to soak up any memory they have of the store.

"It's definitely a sad moment for me to know that they're going to be closing," Carter says.

The owners tell us they aren't sure yet what the future looks like for them or the building, but they plan to stay open until all their supplies are sold.