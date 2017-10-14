Severe weather, flash flood threats this evening

Soggy weather will stay in the forecast throughout Saturday afternoon, evening, and night, but the evening round may be the most active in the Stateline. Risks for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding are possible this evening before the rain wraps up late overnight.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for all areas in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin until late tonight. A Watch means conditions are set up to produce flash flooding, if storms track into the right areas. In this case, very moist air floods the region and set us up for 1" to 2" of rain, and in isolated spots 2"+, in a short amount of time. Rapid rises on streams and rivers are possible, in addition to flooded roads. Remember, don't drive into flooded roads! Find a different route. Any flooding issues should reside by early Sunday.

Double check your gutters and downspouts around your house, and check the storm drains in the street. Remove any leaves or clogs that could cause flooding issues around your house or in the street.

On top of the flash flood threat, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible between 5 pm and 10 pm today. The strength of these storms hinges on the afternoon round of showers and storms; the faster those move out, the better our chances for severe weather.

Strong, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph is the main threat. However, large hail and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Keep your weather radio on and ready for this evening, and track the storms with either the 13 Weather Authority app or our Interactive Radar.

Storms should wrap up after midnight tonight, with dry weather for Sunday and much of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner