Man shot in his vehicle Friday night

Rockford Police say one man is in critical condition Saturday morning after being shot several times.

Investigators say the victim was at the intersection of Mulford Road and Newburg Road around 9 p.m. Friday night.

That's when a vehicle pulled up next time and started shooting. Police say the victim then drove himself to the hospital.

Investigators say there is no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.