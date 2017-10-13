Friday Night Football - Week 8 Highlights & Scores

We're one week away from completing the high school football regular season run of nine games, with eight in the books. Teams are wrapping up playoff-bound campaigns, while others are fighting for every yard to contend for the postseason brackets, which are unveiled next week.

Here are Week 8 Friday Night Football scores from the area, organized by conference:

NIC-10

East 14, Boylan 13

Auburn 28, Harlem 7

Hononegah 42, Jefferson 0

Belvidere North 32, Freeport 20

Guilford 50, Belvidere 21

Big Northern

Byron 49, Rockford Christian 14

Winnebago 21, Lutheran 7

Dixon 48, Rock Falls 6

Genoa-Kingston 21, Richmond-Burton 7

North Boone 46, Mendota 6

Stillman Valley 37, Oregon 20

NUIC

Amboy-LaMoille 20, Galena 14

Dakota 21, Eastland-Pearl City 6

East Dubuque at Orangeville

Forreston 44, West Carroll 6

Lena-Winslow 44, Durand-Pecatonica 8

Stockton 16, Aquin 14

Polo 28, Ashton-Franklin Center 14

Milledgeville 26, River Ridge 6

Big 12

DeKalb 31, Yorkville 9

Morris 28, Sycamore 11

Sterling 56, Ottawa 0

Rochelle 38, LaSalle-Peru 0