Friday Night Football - Week 8 Highlights & Scores

We're one week away from completing the high school football regular season run of nine games, with eight in the books. Teams are wrapping up playoff-bound campaigns, while others are fighting for every yard to contend for the postseason brackets, which are unveiled next week.
Here are Week 8 Friday Night Football scores from the area, organized by conference:
NIC-10
East 14, Boylan 13
Auburn 28, Harlem 7
Hononegah 42, Jefferson 0
Belvidere North 32, Freeport 20
Guilford 50, Belvidere 21
Big Northern
Byron 49, Rockford Christian 14
Winnebago 21, Lutheran 7
Dixon 48, Rock Falls 6
Genoa-Kingston 21, Richmond-Burton 7
North Boone 46, Mendota 6
Stillman Valley 37, Oregon 20
NUIC
Amboy-LaMoille 20, Galena 14
Dakota 21, Eastland-Pearl City 6
East Dubuque at Orangeville
Forreston 44, West Carroll 6
Lena-Winslow 44, Durand-Pecatonica 8
Stockton 16, Aquin 14
Polo 28, Ashton-Franklin Center 14
Milledgeville 26, River Ridge 6
Big 12
DeKalb 31, Yorkville 9
Morris 28, Sycamore 11
Sterling 56, Ottawa 0
Rochelle 38, LaSalle-Peru 0
