Historical plaques scattered throughout downtown Rockford

If you're out and about in Rockford, you can keep an eye out for historical plaques that honor some notable figures in Rockford's history.

The Midway Village Museum received a grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois to place the plaques around Rockford.



Some of the figures mentioned are a Rockford settler who walked to Sacramento to be a part of the gold rush to the founders of Prairie Street Brewing Company.



"I think many people in Rockford don't know the history of their own community," said David Byrnes, the president of the museum. "They think nothing ever happened in Rockford, so we're trying to prove them different."

There are 19 plaques at different locations around Rockford all mentioning historical figures from the 19th and 20th centuries.