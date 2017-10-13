RMed students take part 12th in No Harm on the Farm

Treating injuries in any situation takes a very particular set of skills and knowledge of how to handle the situation.

That's why for the 12th year in a row, students in the Rural Medicine Program took part in No Harm on The Farm. The students in the program had the opportunity to be farmers for the day allowing them to understand dangerous situations farmers face everyday with the equipment they use.

RMed students were taken on a tour of the farm which was in Freeport, a grain bin rescue demo and a mock tractor rollover accident with rescue. Personnel from OSF and a trauma helicopter were on scene to provide insight and ensure nothing went wrong.

Some students in the programs came from rural and farming backgrounds but they believed the knowledge they received could be invaluable.

"I think a lot of people don't know how they're going to react unless something like this actually happens, so having this exposure is huge." said first year student Emily Kroeger.

The event ran from 1:30pm-5:30pm and was hosted by Schiedairy Farm in Freeport.