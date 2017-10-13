Janesville family turns grief into hope for other families who have stillborn babies

A Janesville family is turning the tragic loss of their unborn child into a mission to help others going through the same thing.

"Had a perfectly normal pregnancy up until then. Went to the hospital and they couldn't get a heartbeat," said Jackie Harwick.



She and her husband, Jarrick, started the Jack Pack Foundation last year.



It came about after they lost their stillborn son Jack.



They want families who go through the same thing to have a Cuddlecot device.



It gives grieving parents the option to spend more time with their stillborn baby by using a cooling pad underneath them so their appearance doesn't change so dramatically.

They're making sure hospitals across the region have these cots.



Today was their sixth Jack Pack donation to Mercyhealth.