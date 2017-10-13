Winnebago Co. man faces 127 years in prison

A Winnebago County man could go to prison for more than a century for sexually abusing a child.

Police say that child, who was under 13, came forward and sad Ronald miller sexually abused her. Investigators say the abuse happened between December 2014 and the following July.

Miller was found guilty of two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse after a jury trial.

He faces between 15 and 127 years in prison because the counts must be served consecutively.

Miller has a status hearing on December 5.