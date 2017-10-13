Rockford Police win grant to combat drug abuse



Rockford Police have a new way of preventing drug abuse.

The department won a grant for drug collection units. Each police station is getting a unit installed in their lobby to collect unwanted or unused medications, including controlled substances. The grant came from CVS Pharmacy which says reducing the amount of unused medication in the home is key to preventing prescription drug abuse.

You're allowed to drop off up to one, 1-gallon bag per visit, once a week. Medications shall be removed from the original container and placed in a clear, self-closing disposable bag, provided by the citizen disposing the medication. A list of accepted medication and packaging may be noted in the accompanying flyers.

Drug collection unit sites are open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Below is a list of the addresses for the collection sites.

District 1, 1045 W. State St.

District 2, 1410 Broadway

Administration Headquarters and District 3, 557 S. New Towne Drive.