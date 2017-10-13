Local domestic violence shelter offering new type of housing arrangement

Escaping domestic violence is a complicated process that doesn't happen overnight.

"National statistics show it takes a victim of domestic violence, they try to leave approximately seven or eight times before they make it into shelter," says Remedies Renewing Lives Vice President of Marketing and Fund Development Kathy Branning.

And when victims do decide to get out, they don't always know where to go. According to the Rockford Human Services Department, on average 25% of the city's homeless population cites domestic violence as the reason they're on the streets.

Remedies Renewing Lives is working to find those victims safe spaces. In 2016 alone, the organization came to the aid of more than 1,000 victims.

"We met the needs of close to 1,275 victims, 47% of which were children," says Branning.

On top of those interactions, the shelter fielded more than 3,000 calls to their crisis hotline. While victims are typically allowed to stay 24 hours to 60 days, a new federal grant is helping Remedies offer more long term housing.

"We have just newly opened up seven apartments, transitional living situations, where someone who qualifies could stay up to two years," says Branning. "Because sometimes 60 days isn't enough time to get everything in your life in order so you can stay safe with your children."

The Remedies Crisis hotline is 815-962-6102. The shelter is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All the domestic violence services are free.