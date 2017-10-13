Mobile Stroke Unit keeps safe response time for stroke victims

If someone suffers from a stroke or is experiencing symptoms of a stroke, time is the most important thing to them for their long term health. That's why SwedishAmerican Hospital hosted the Rush University Medical Center's Mobile Stroke Unit Friday.

The ambulance is a unit designed to specifically treat stroke victims. The unit comes with telemedicine technology, a CT scanner and a clot-buster drug which is crucial to stroke victims for survival.

"It first came to the US in 2014 in Houston and this will be about the 10th unit in the country," Rush Hospital Mobile Stroke Unit Program Manager, Kirk Bobst said.

The mobile unit is staffed by a paramedic, a critical care nurse and a CT scan technician and is currently serving the western suburbs.