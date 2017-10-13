McHenry County authorities searching for child sex assault suspect

Police in McHenry County are currently searching a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Esau Ancheyta Hernandez, 26, of Hebron.

The sheriff's office says they were called out to a home in 12000 block of Hebron Road in unincorporated Hebron around 6:45 a.m. Friday on a report of a disturbance.

Residents there told police Hernandez sexually assaulted a child at the home, then ran from the scene after being confronted.

Police using K9 officers, drones and a helicopter have searched the area Friday, but have not yet find Hernandez. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a teal shirt and tennis shoes.

Hernandez is wanted on predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charges. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Esau Ancheyta Hernandez is asked to contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, 815-338-2144.