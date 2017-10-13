Heavy rain possible through Saturday night

A few rounds of showers will pass through the Stateline from Friday afternoon through Saturday night. Shower activity will start light and then ramp up later into Saturday.

Beginning this afternoon and evening, showers will develop right along the WI/IL border. Off and on showers and occasional lightning will continue into the later evening hours of Friday. Overnight and into Saturday, showers will continue across northern IL. As we get into Saturday afternoon and evening, rainfall intensity will likely increase. There is plenty of available moisture in the atmosphere to produce some periods of heavy downpours. This may lead to localized flooding, especially in areas that usually don't drain well. Most of northern IL looks to pick up at least an inch of rain, but some spots may see 3 inches or more with heavy rain. Some thunderstorm activity is also likely tomorrow night, possibly even some strong storms with gusty winds. Stronger storms are anticipated for southeastern Iowa and Missouri.

Rain will wrap up late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. While Sunday will be drier, temperatures will cool off again.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp