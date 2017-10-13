Police: Report of dog thrown in river not true

Janesville Police say that a man who turned in a puppy to a local humane society after claiming he saw it be thrown into the Rock River was lying.

Earlier this week, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin posted on Facebook about the puppy that was brought into their facility.

The post said a man was out fishing when he saw a young person walk the dog on Memorial Bridge in Janesville, unhook its leash and throw it into the Rock River. They said the man then brought the dog to the humane society.

Janesville Police say they investigated the incident and interviewed the person who brought the dog in and other members of the household.

Police now say the story was fabrication to avoid paying a fee to the humane society for surrendering the dog.

No criminal charges were filed in this incident as police say no false statements were made to officers.

Puppy dropped off at Janesville shelter after being thrown into Rock River