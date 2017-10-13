Stateline woman has positive outlook after battling cancer

One Stateline woman with a new lease on life is hoping some advice will help others battling cancer.

Margo Ackland says her cancer diagnosis came out of nowhere.

"I had always eaten a balanced diet, done my exercises and didn't drink, didn't smoke. You know I was really shocked when I got the diagnosis," the Mt. Morris resident says.

Ackland was diagnosed with an aggressive stage 3 breast cancer five years ago. She went to the doctor after noticing something wasn't quite right. But now, she is in complete remission after receiving treatment at SwedishAmerican.

Ackland has some advice for those who might be going through the same thing: "You just are thankful that you can get up in the morning and enjoy what's there. It might not be what you want it to be, but it's what you've got."

Since her diagnosis, Ackland has continued to travel to places like Ireland, Alaska and Italy, and enjoy time with her husband and six grandchildren.