13 WREX honored with 3 Emmy nominations, including nods for both morning and evening newscasts

13 WREX is honored to receive three Regional Emmy nominations form the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy for Television Arts & Sciences.

The nominations were announced Thursday night at an event in downtown Chicago. WREX received three nominations in three different categories.

For the third consecutive year, WREX's morning show, 13 News Today, took home a nomination in the Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Morning Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+) category. 13 News Today has won back-to-back Regional Emmys in this category over the last two years.

For the second time in three years, 13 WREX received a nomination in the Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Evening Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+) category. This nomination was for 13 News at 6 on a very busy day of news in the Rockford area,

The final nomination for the 13 WREX team came from 13 News Anchor Kristin Crowley, whose two-part investigation on the southeast Rockford Superfund site, was nominated in the News Specialty - Environment category. 13 WREX’s Kurtis Lawler and Josh Morgan also received nominations as producers for that story.

13 WREX received more nominations than any other Rockford television station for the third consecutive year. Here is a full list of the nominations received by the 13 WREX team:

Category #1-b Outstanding Achievement for News Programming - Evening Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+) (Award to the Team of Reporters, Meteorologists, Anchors, Producers, Photographers, Editors, Writers, Directors, and Assignment Editors)

13 News at 6 – May 25, 2017: Alejandra Alvarez, Nolan Baker, Derek Bayne, Kristin Crowley, Reuben Jones, Alex Kirchner, Viki Knapp, Breane Lyga, Audrey Moon, Josh Morgan, Mary Sugden, Taylor Utzig. WREX

Category #2-b Outstanding Achievement for News Programming - Morning Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+) (Award to the Team of Reporters, Meteorologists, Anchors, Producers, Photographers, Editors, Writers, Directors, and Assignment Editors)

13 News Today: May 19, 2017: Nolan Baker, Andy Carrigan, John Chadwick, Dan Cohen, Kristin Crowley, Elliot Grandia, Peter Gungel, Reuben Jones, Morgan Kolkmeyer, Austin Love, Breane Lyga, Audrey Moon, Josh Morgan, Sean Muserallo, Gus Polly, Tina Ryan, Mary Sugden, Taylor Utzig, Theresa Wesseln. WREX

Category #6-e Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series - Environment (Award to the Reporter/Producer)

Contaminated Groundwater: Searching for Answers 30 Years Later: Kristin Crowley, Reporter; Kurtis Lawler, Josh Morgan, Producers. WREX

For a full list of nominations, click here.