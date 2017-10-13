RAMP highlights work in the community during lunch

Changing attitudes and breaking barriers. That is what RAMP Center for Independent Living does every day for individuals with disabilities.

Thursday, RAMP highlighted what it is doing in the Stateline to achieve their goals.

One program highlighted was Project SEARCH, which is an internship program for students with disabilities to get real-life work experience. This year, students from four area school districts got the chance to intern at Mercyhealth.

"What we are doing is showing not only the intern but the businesses that work with us that people with disabilities are just as great as any other person in that entry level position, if not better," says Project SEARCH instructor Nathan Loft.

Several area organizations were recognized for their support during the lunch Thursday, including 13 WREX, which is the proud recipient of the Advocate of the Year award.