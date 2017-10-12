Local Walgreen's to host drug takeback day

If you're a local resident who has old medicine you don't need anymore, local Walgreen's are willing to take it off your hands later this month.

National Drug Takeback day is October 28th and Loves Park Police and Walgreen's say that no questions will be asked about any prescription drugs that get turned into them. Pills and patches are all that's being accepted.

Both will not take liquids or needles. Drug Takeback day will run from 10-2 in the Loves Park Walgreen's parking lot on Saturday October 28th.