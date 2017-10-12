Area high school students take part in Manufacturing Day

Rockford area high school students got a chance to tour Rockford area manufacturers for this year's Manufacturing Day.

Different area businesses showed students how they make their products from start to finish.. From stainless steel products to tools even plastics. More than 400 students toured the businesses today and couldn't believe the work that goes into making the products.

"We showed them start to finish how to go through the manufacturing process of the stainless steel equipment we make." Said Michael Quiros, the lead engineer with Triangle Metals.

"You don't think about it really, when you go to the store or you see it made in some place, you don't think about how it's actually made so it's interesting to see the process." said East High School Junior Corey Hirsch.

The students ended their day at Rock Valley College with lunch and a presentation about manufacturing. They had a chance to speak with Rock Valley College Students and members of the local businesses they toured.

