Gloomy weather gets the boot after tonight

Tired of the cloudy, misty weather? After a few days of cloudy, drizzly, dreary weather, conditions look a lot brighter for Friday. While the sky won't be completely sunny, we get a break from the very cloudy weather that's been stuck in place for a couple days and should see many peeks of sunshine during the day.

The weather system responsible for keeping the clouds in place finally leaves, and high pressure helps eat away at the clouds throughout the daytime hours on Friday.

As a result of the added sunshine, temperatures go from staying stubbornly in the middle 50's to leaping to near 70 for a high, which is over a 10 degree jump! With warm, southerly winds kicking in, the day should feel a lot nicer than the last couple days.

Unfortunately, the weather doesn't stay dry and warm for long. Be aware of showers and a few thunderstorms coming Friday evening into Friday night along a cold front. More showers and storms are expected on Saturday, and a few of those storms may bring brief downpours. The weather will dry out again but be much cooler for Sunday.