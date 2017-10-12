Teen arrested in connection with shooting near Keye-Mallquist Park

A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman in her home last month.

Rockford Park District Police, in cooperation with City of Rockford Police, arrested the teenager last Friday. The juvenile has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The arrest is in connection with the shooting of a 29-year-old woman in the area of Parmele Street and 16th Avenue.

Police believe the teen was shooting at someone else at Keye-Mallquist Park on 11th Street in Rockford, but missed. The bullet then traveled down the block and hit the victim in the head while she was in her apartment.

Rockford Park District Chief Theo Glover says the shooting occurred following an argument at the park.

