Boone County man gets 9 years on federal meth charges

A Boone County man will spend nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine last year.

Arman Dino, 46, of Poplar Grove, has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison plus eight years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to selling meth in May.

Authorities say that on May 19, 2016, Dino sold 448 grams (about one pound) of meth to a person who was cooperating with the government. The deal took place at Dino's home in Candlewick Lake, near Poplar Grove.

After the deal was complete, police raided Dino's home and seized an additional 37 grams of meth and over $10,000 in cash. He was arrested the same day.

The sentencing took place at the federal courthouse in Rockford.