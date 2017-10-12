Rockford bake shop to close

A long-time Rockford business will soon be closing up shop.

Sweet Pans Shoppe, on 11th Street, will be closing once all the merchandise is sold.

Pam Mahand, who has been going to Sweet Pans for over 40 years, says it is going to be difficult to not have the shop open anymore.

Everything inside the store has been discounted from 50 to 80 percent off, leading up to a celebration Saturday to honor the woman who started the business more than 40 years ago, Lorraine Wallschlaeger. She passed away earlier this year, and her family says it is a tough decision to close the business.

Sweet Pans Shoppe is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.