Arby's venison sandwich coming to all restaurants this month - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Arby's venison sandwich coming to all restaurants this month

Posted:

Arby's is bringing the venison sandwich to all 3,300 restaurants across the country after a trial run in a handful of states last year. 

The venison sandwiches will available starting Oct. 21 while supplies last. 

The venison sandwich was available for a few days at select restaurants in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Georgia, last year.

Something else new this year: a limited-edition Elk Sandwich will be available in three restaurants in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.