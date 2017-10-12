Arby's venison sandwich coming to all restaurants this month

Arby's is bringing the venison sandwich to all 3,300 restaurants across the country after a trial run in a handful of states last year.

The venison sandwiches will available starting Oct. 21 while supplies last.

The venison sandwich was available for a few days at select restaurants in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Georgia, last year.

Something else new this year: a limited-edition Elk Sandwich will be available in three restaurants in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana.