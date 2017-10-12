Girl Scouts Group of Northern Illinois reacts to Boy Scouts of America expanding female participation

Boy Scouts of America will allow girls into its programs starting in 2018, but not everyone is on board.

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois says it's disheartened by the news because leaders of the organization feel girls learn how to be leaders in an all female environment. It also says it feels like the shift will only hinder both organizations. That's because it could cause families with sons to not join Boy Scouts of America if they had the expectation of their child joining an all male group.

